Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Raised to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have C$62.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$58.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of BOWFF opened at $38.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.47. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.82 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 123.28%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

