Bondly (BONDLY) Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Million

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Bondly has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $409,579.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bondly has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,602.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003775 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00129040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033219 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00077503 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

