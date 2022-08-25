Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Shares Up 2.5%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.72 and last traded at $39.67. 429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRLXF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Boralex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Boralex to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

