Boston Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $82.47 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

