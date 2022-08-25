Boston Family Office LLC Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 24,340.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after buying an additional 488,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $226.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.41. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $271.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

