Boston Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $581,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.0% during the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 11,515 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $213.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.56. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $488.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Illumina to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.