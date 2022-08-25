Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,019 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Stericycle by 13.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Stericycle by 38.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $52.37 on Thursday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -54.81, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

