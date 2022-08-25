Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,762 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 14.0% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

ORCL opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.24. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

