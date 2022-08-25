Boston Family Office LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $147.14 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.81 and a 200 day moving average of $147.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

