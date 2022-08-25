Boston Family Office LLC Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.96 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

