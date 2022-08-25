Boston Family Office LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $465.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $425.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.71. The stock has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.44.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

