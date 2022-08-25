Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.99 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 22.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,446,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,016,000 after buying an additional 265,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,493,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,016,000 after buying an additional 81,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 583.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 789,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

