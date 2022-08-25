Bottos (BTO) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bottos (BTO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a market cap of $294,432.49 and $17,474.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,521.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00128891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00080323 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.