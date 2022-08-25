BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.23 million. BOX also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.16 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOX. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of BOX stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.26. 2,763,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,640. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. BOX has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

Insider Activity

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $396,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at $42,141,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BOX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 72.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BOX by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in BOX by 36.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.