BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.23 million. BOX also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.16 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on BOX. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.11.
BOX Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of BOX stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.26. 2,763,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,640. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. BOX has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $33.04.
Insider Activity
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $396,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at $42,141,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BOX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 72.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BOX by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in BOX by 36.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
