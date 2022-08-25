BOX (NYSE:BOX) Trading Down 3.7%

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) shares were down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.19. Approximately 40,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,177,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.
BOX Trading Down 4.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -87.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74.
Insider Transactions at BOX
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,970. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in BOX by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
