Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 2,321 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Blackstone by 4.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $102.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,197,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $324,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,197,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,718 shares of company stock worth $11,154,189. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

