Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 1,880 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 62.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $86.05 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

