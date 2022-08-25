Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 637 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 79.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 21,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 23,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 310,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

