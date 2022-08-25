Breakline Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,529 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 2.3% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 88.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,204,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,514,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,518 shares of company stock worth $17,150,243 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $3.63 on Thursday, reaching $96.36. 1,253,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,820,944. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

