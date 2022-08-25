Breakline Capital LLC Sells 9,215 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Breakline Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,196 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 3.3% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $510,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 94,447 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 68,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.8% during the first quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $286,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.50.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Price Performance

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,599,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded down $10.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.95. 430,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,242,971. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.36 and its 200-day moving average is $185.98. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.66, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

