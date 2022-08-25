Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,993 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.32. 69,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,694,797. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.26. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

