Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $216,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $134.38. 21,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,611. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.84. The company has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

