Breiter Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.95. 806,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,002,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

