Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Update

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 349.4% from the July 31st total of 302,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Green

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bright Green stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Bright Green Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGXX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,802. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Bright Green has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation grows, manufactures, and sells cannabis and cannabis-related products legally under federal and state laws for research, pharmaceutical applications, and export. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

