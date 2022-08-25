Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.64

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 20376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,000.00.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Trading Down 3.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

Britvic Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.