Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the July 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Britvic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.78. 20,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,986. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. Britvic has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.97%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

