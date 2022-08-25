Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Up 401.3% in August

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,640,000 shares, a growth of 401.3% from the July 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.4 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,973,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after buying an additional 68,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $20.35. 870,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,467. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.95. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

