Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) PT at C$81.10

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$81.10.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

CNQ stock opened at C$73.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.68 billion and a PE ratio of 7.62. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$40.27 and a one year high of C$88.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.68, for a total value of C$823,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at C$3,016,984.08. In other news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.68, for a total transaction of C$823,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,016,984.08. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total transaction of C$25,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,764,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$118,038,226.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $873,635.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

