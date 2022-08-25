Brokerages Set Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Price Target at $144.73

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $106.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.72.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.08%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.