Brokerages Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target at $60.67

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 52.29%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at $618,413,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,326. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

