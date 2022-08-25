Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.92

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.92 and traded as high as C$50.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$50.50, with a volume of 127,974 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.33.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.94.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -188.73%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

