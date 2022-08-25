Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,697.37

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,697.37 ($20.51) and traded as high as GBX 1,801.50 ($21.77). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 1,779.50 ($21.50), with a volume of 626,214 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($25.01) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,934 ($23.37).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,800.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,710.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,697.88.

Insider Activity

About Burberry Group

In other news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 34,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,618 ($19.55), for a total value of £556,511.10 ($672,439.71). Insiders have sold 83,434 shares of company stock worth $135,045,529 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.