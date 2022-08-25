Burp (BURP) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Burp (BURP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Burp has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Burp has a market cap of $274,097.55 and $42,403.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burp coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Burp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,558.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003765 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00129176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00077930 BTC.

Burp Coin Profile

Burp is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2021. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp.

Burp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.