Busy DAO (BUSY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $151,987.39

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Busy DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Busy DAO has a market cap of $151,987.39 and $56,816.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Busy DAO has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00768719 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016027 BTC.

About Busy DAO

Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,076,323 coins. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology.

