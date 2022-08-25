BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Up 270.0% in August

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BYTS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.84. 1,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,624. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. BYTE Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYTS. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in BYTE Acquisition by 1,393.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 686,429 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BYTE Acquisition by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 385,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BYTE Acquisition by 4,530.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

