Bytom Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $19.50 million and approximately $15.44 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00023967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00263857 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000998 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 97% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,765,890,469 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

