CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.99

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.02. CalAmp shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 247,416 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

CalAmp Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $219.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 20.41% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc acquired 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $492,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,480,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,380.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc bought 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $492,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,480,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,380.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 467,487 shares of company stock worth $2,002,521 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalAmp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CalAmp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,431,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in CalAmp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,565,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after buying an additional 56,058 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in CalAmp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,952,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after buying an additional 205,179 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth $12,958,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 1,823.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,278 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Further Reading

