CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp Has $4.32 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies comprises 2.4% of CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,784,000 after purchasing an additional 451,562 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $228,500,000 after buying an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,306,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,981,000 after buying an additional 123,526 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,108,000 after buying an additional 926,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,736,000 after buying an additional 451,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.60. 20,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,258. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

