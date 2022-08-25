California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.56

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.56 and last traded at $50.40, with a volume of 11517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

California Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.02.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Equities analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $5,360,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in California Resources by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,266,000 after buying an additional 1,266,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,408,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in California Resources by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 683,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,175,000 after buying an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in California Resources by 576.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 624,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,939,000 after buying an additional 532,306 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

