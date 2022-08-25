Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,160 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $357,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $417.58. The stock had a trading volume of 146,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,586. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $399.04 and its 200-day moving average is $417.78.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

