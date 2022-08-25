Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 240,314 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 240,314 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $133,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after buying an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $251,397,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $163.58. The stock had a trading volume of 84,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,247. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.87 and a 200-day moving average of $172.85.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

