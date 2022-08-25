Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $48.70 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,041 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $48,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $247.31. 27,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,773. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.45 and its 200-day moving average is $247.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

