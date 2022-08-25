Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $54.19 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,890 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $54,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 92,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 6.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 577,407 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 99,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Walmart by 51.8% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,528 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 16.0% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,794,874 shares of company stock valued at $248,695,335. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.54. The company had a trading volume of 134,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,307,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.97 and a 200 day moving average of $136.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $371.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

