Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $71.40 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,379,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 161,010 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $71,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,687,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,622,492. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $266.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.