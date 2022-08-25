Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $46,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $372.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,702. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.16 and a 200 day moving average of $371.79.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

