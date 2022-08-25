Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $22,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 51,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 71,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 11,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock traded down $5.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $705.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,684. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $677.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $666.62. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $750.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.