Cambridge Trust Co. Has $17.66 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 326.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,081 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Eaton by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 416,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,959,000 after purchasing an additional 76,906 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Eaton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.64. 10,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,826. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.32.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. Eaton’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,783 shares of company stock worth $2,376,871 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

