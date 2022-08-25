Cambridge Trust Co. Has $24.42 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.0% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 200,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.9% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,110,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $456,090,000 after purchasing an additional 53,052 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 46,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $91.32. 190,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,829,435. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.