Cambridge Trust Co. Has $26.28 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,147 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $26,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 47,311 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,974,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,805,000 after acquiring an additional 49,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.74. 18,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,438. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,242 shares of company stock worth $1,525,048 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

