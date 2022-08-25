Cambridge Trust Co. Has $7.84 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 606,218 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,390,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,209,000 after purchasing an additional 40,665 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 97.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,069,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 18,057 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 105,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,014. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

